Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with President of Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the two leaders discussed issues relating to the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the holding of the EAEU summit which will take place in Yerevan on October 1, 2019.

In this context they also touched upon a number of issues relating to the expansion of EAEU foreign ties, including the signing prospects of the EAEU-Singapore free trade deal.

The Armenian PM congratulated the President of Belarus on successfully holding the 2nd European Games in Minsk and praised the successful performance of the Armenian athletes at the Games.

Pashinyan also congratulated Lukashenko on the national day of Belarus and addressed his best wishes to the good people of Belarus on this occasion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan