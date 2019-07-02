Court hearing on former MP Manvel Grigoryan’s case begins

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing of former MP, retired general Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan, has begun at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction courthouse on July 2.

Manvel Grigoryan is at the courthouse.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, grand theft, extortion and tax evasion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan