Armenian minister, delegation of Emirate of Sharjah discuss cooperation agenda

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received the delegation of the Emirate of Sharjah led by Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and expressed hope that it will be productive in terms of deepening the bilateral commercial ties.

“The UAE and Sharjah are such an export destination where we can show our comparative competitive proposal, offering both agricultural goods and various industrial production types that can be interesting for the UAE and Sharjah consumers. There are numerous sectors in our economy where programs and enterprises of bilateral interest can be formed thanks to the new investments and innovative technological development”, minister Tigran Khachatryan said.

In his turn Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said the ministry’s delegation at the meeting reflects the opportunities existing with the Emirate side, adding that the visit aims at taking practical steps to increase the trade portfolio and the economic opportunities of bilateral interest.

“Armenia is not a new country for us, Armenia is our friend, and we want to deepen the trade-economic cooperation”, he said.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the cooperation opportunities in the field of tourism, culture, etc.

