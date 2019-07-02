LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-07-19
LONDON, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.58% to $1793.50, copper price up by 0.23% to $5981.50, lead price stood at $1927.00, nickel price up by 0.16% to $12710.00, tin price stood at $18850.00, zinc price up by 0.97% to $2495.50, molybdenum price down by 2.25% to $25860.00, cobalt price down by 6.67% to $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
