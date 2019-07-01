Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan receives EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski 

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski.

The interlocutores referred to the current stage of Armenia-EU relations, exisiting cooperation programs and future possible initiatives.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the Office of the Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, the sides discussed the process of elaborating the strategies, as well as the reforms in the psheres of justice and fight against corruption.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan