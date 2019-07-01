Armenian delegation is in Iran to participate in session of intergovernmental commission

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation is in Iran to participate in the session of Iran-Armenia intergovernmental commission. ARMENPRESS reports the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia to send a delegation to Iran (Tehran) from June 30 to July 3 is posted in e-gov.am website.

The delegation is led by Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan. Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan, Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan, NSS Director Arthur Vanetsyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan and others are included in the delegation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan