PM Pashinyan meets with 1st group of specialists who completed humanitarian mission in Syria

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met on July 1 with the first group of specialists who carried out humanitarian mission on Syria.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan welcomed them and thanked for successfully carrying out the mission. “In February of this year the Government of Armenia made a very important decision on sending humanitarian mission to Syria, which of course, became a subject for numerous discussions – domestic, foreign and geopolitical. Anyway, I want to emphasize that the most important and perhaps the only goal of that mission is humanitarian by nature”, the PM said.

PM Pashinyan emphasized that for him that mission is historical, because it’s the manifestation of our national respect and tribute to the people of Syria who sheltered the Armenian Genocide survivors back in 1915.

Nikol Pashinyan presented the results of the mission, particularly he noted that over 27 thousand square meters have been demined, 241 patients were provided with surgical care, 626 people received other medical treatment and so on.

“These are numbers the real value of which know first of all the people who form that numbers, the people whose quality of life changed to some extent thank to that mission. Of course, the security of our compatriots in Aleppo has also a very important role in that mission, as well as the security of the Armenian cultural heritage in Aleppo. This also symbolizes the fact that finally the Republic of Armenia is the protector of the cultural heritage of the Armenian people not only inside the Republic of Armenia, but also outside its borders”, Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan also highly appreciated the support of the Russian Federation during the implementation of the mission.

“And I also attach great importance to the fact that recently the Defense Ministry of Armenia received a letter from the UN Headquarters, where the UN thanks the Republic of Armenia for carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria. Starting from the first days of the Syrian crisis, the Republic of Armenia has never been indifferent towards the fate of the friendly people of Syria and the Syrian state. During this period, in 2016, 2017 and 2018 Armenia sent humanitarian assistance to Syria, and of course, we have clearly defined our position – we want Syria and its people peaceful life, we want the crisis to be overcome as soon as possible and wish the Syrian people to return to peaceful life as soon as possible”, the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan once again thanked the members of the first group of the humanitarian mission and wished success to the members of the other group carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria at the moment.

A group consisting of humanitarian deminers, doctors and specialists ensuring their safety, a total of 83 people, arrived in Syria’s Aleppo on February 8 aimed at providing professional humanitarian support to the Syrian people

