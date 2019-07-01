President of Artsakh meets with participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 1 held a meeting with a group of participants of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the development of healthcare in Artsakh, cooperation with Armenia and the Diaspora in this sphere were on the meeting agenda.

The President qualified the launch of this significant event in Artsakh as a symbolic and important development in the life of the Republic.

Artsakh Republic minister of healthcare Arayik Baghryan and other officials also attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan