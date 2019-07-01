Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-07-19
YEREVAN, 1 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 476.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.01 drams to 540.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.55 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.69 drams to 603.14 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 93.81 drams to 21607.38 drams. Silver price down by 0.53 drams to 233.4 drams. Platinum price up by 103.95 drams to 12544.24 drams.
