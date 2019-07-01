SIS chief says citizen perceives law enforcement system as guarantor of his rights

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan attended the session dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day on July 1.

The SIS chief delivered remarks congratulating all employees of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I consider this holiday also mine because I have worked in this system for 17 years. The employees of the Prosecutor’s Office have always been distinguished with their high professional and human qualities, but today as ever before the prosecution and the whole law enforcement system are perceived by citizens as guarantors of their rights, which, of course, is a result of carried out hard and dedicated work”, Sasun Khachatryan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan