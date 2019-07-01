Armenian President visits High Technologies Park in Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Belarus on a working visit, on July 1 visited the High Technologies Park, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President was accompanied by heads of a number of leading IT companies.

Director of the Park Vsevolod Yanchevsky introduced the Armenian President on the projects and production of resident companies. The President was also introduced on the high technological solutions and developments in various fields, including medicine, ecology, agriculture, leisure, etc. Most of them are already being used quite effectively in various branches of economy.

The President also tested the motorcycle operating in the virtual reality.

Completing the tour the Director of the Park introduced the activity and programs of the Park, stating that the success of this is based on education. “All these are based on people, their knowledge and intellect. We will not succeed without them. Belarus pays great attention to the education system. And education is the base on which the Belarusian IT is recording success”, he said.

Summing up his visit, the Armenian President told reporters that he visits this structure for the second time. He stated that the current legislative base and mechanisms enabled the organization to develop the new technologies in Belarus within several years. “All these didn’t happen in one day”, the Armenian President said. “After the adoption of laws years are needed for investors to be confident, as well as for the stability to exist, which are one of the most important factors. The second factor, according to the President, are the conditions offered to investors. “These conditions should be attractive because the world is a huge market and laboratory, you can start your activity in any country, especially in this sector”.

He emphasized the education system as another key factor. “Belarus has a very high education system and a potential similar to Armenia to develop this system”, he said. “And they achieved great success. Nearly 50.000 specialists are working in this field, starting from small companies which are startups, up to the large ones which are very famous. Therefore, the experience of Belarus is very important for me and should be interesting also for Armenia if it wants to support developing artificial intelligence in all cases. I think Armenia and Belarus are natural partners which can work in this field, and I hope to continue our dialogue with the President of Belarus on how the two countries can cooperate deeper. We should invite our partners to Armenia to introduce their activity and experience. Today, artificial intelligence, new technologies are everywhere. There is no field where it is possible to act without the use of a technology, starting from politics up to journalism, agriculture, etc. The new technologies propose very unexpected solutions everywhere”.

The Armenian President said the relations should be developed with all countries, starting from Russia, the US up to France, Germany, Italy. “In order to understand what is happening in the world, we should develop rapidly together with the world”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Belarus High Technologies Park is a special economic zone with a special tax and legal regime in Belarus, contributing to the favorable development of IT business. It is a Belarusian analog of Silicon Valley in the US. Belarus HTP operates on the principle of extraterritoriality.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan