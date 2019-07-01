Anna Margaryan fails to pass confirmation vote in Parliament for member of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Anna Margaryan failed to be confirmed as member of the Supreme Judicial Council based on the results of the closed voting held in the Parliament.

Only 85 out of the 132 MPs participated in the voting.

66 MPs voted in favor of her candidacy, while 19 voted against. The decision was not adopted.

Anna Margaryan’s candidacy for the member of the Supreme Judicial Council has been proposed by the ruling My Step faction.

