Construction of foreign economic activity service center launched in Gyumri

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. A foreign economic activity service center will be built in Gyumri, which will not only carry out a function of a vehicle customs house, but also state functions relating to the foreign economic activity, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan told reporters at a briefing.

He informed that the project has already launched, and the process normally moves on.

“The financial resources will be at the expense of donor, grant and loan resources. According to the preliminary calculation, the construction of the center requires 19-21 million USD”, the SRC Chairman said.

Asked whether this supposes that the Yerevan customs house will be closed, the SRC Chairman said it is in the overall vision. “Yes, during the course of time, the customs formulations will be out of Yerevan and we will have Northern and Southern regional service centers for foreign economic activity, which will not only carry out a customs function, but also state functions relating to the foreign economic activity which will be implemented in one platform”, he said.

