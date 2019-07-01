Closed voting on electing member of Supreme Judicial Council begins in Parliament
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The closed voting on electing member of the Supreme Judicial Council has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.
The voting began at 14:20 and will last until 15:00.
The ruling My Step faction has proposed Anna Margaryan’s candidacy for the member of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
