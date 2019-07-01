Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Lars checkpoint operates normally


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Lars checkpoint is operating in its normal course, spokesperson of the economy minister of Armenia Anna Ohanyan said on Facebook.

“In response to the ongoing rumors, we inform that the Lars checkpoint is operating normally”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




