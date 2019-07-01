Armenian PM congratulates Canadian counterpart on Canada Day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the Canada Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory letter runs as follows:

“On behalf of the people of Armenia and personally myself I wish warm congratulations and greetings on the occasion of the Canada Day.

Last year your official visit to Armenia raised the relations between our countries and peoples to a new level based on mutual trust and sympathy. I warmly remember our meetings in Yerevan which brought our mutual aspiration to turn the development potential of bilateral cooperation into a result.

By using this chance, I also want to express gratitude for the major role played by the Canadian-Armenian community in our relations. Its impressive progress and achievements prove at best that Canada is traditionally supporting and moving forward the ideas and principles of humanism, equality and democracy.

Please, accept my wishes of health, success and new political victories to you and peace, progress and welfare to the good people of Canada”.

