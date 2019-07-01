Igor Grigoryan appointed head of Artsakh Investigation Committee
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 1 signed a decree on releasing Igor Grigoryan from the position of adviser to the Artsakh Republic President-Artsakh Republic President's representative at large in connection with assuming a new position, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
According to another Presidential decree signed on the same day Igor Grigoryan was appointed head of the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee with a 6-year term of office.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
