PM’s wife to attend pan-Armenian conference on Armenian media in Lebanon

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, editor-in-chief of the Armenian Times daily, will visit Lebanon on July 1 at the invitation of Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I to take part in the pan-Armenian conference dedicated to the Armenian media, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM’s wife will deliver remarks on the current issues of the Armenian media during the opening ceremony of the conference on July 2.

During the visit Anna Hakobyan will meet with wife of the President of Lebanon Nadia Al Chami Aoun. Mrs. Hakobyan will also visit the UNIFIL headquarters in Lebanon where she will meet with the Armenian peacekeepers.

Anna Hakobyan will also visit the Armenian Genocide Orphans' "Aram Bezikian" Museum.

