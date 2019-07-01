‘Criminal subculture should be eradicated from Armenia’ – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The citizen of Armenia should feel that the state firmly stands together with him/her, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the session dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day.

“Each citizen, each person in Armenia should feel that he/she is protected in our country like people feel protected in the developed families. This is a very important mission, and the prosecution plays a leading role in this mission”, the PM noted. “Each citizen should be confident that persons holding these straps and uniforms unconditionally serve for the right of each citizen regardless of his/her status, social position, place of residence and job. This mission has a historical, turning and revolutionary meaning”, he added.

He assessed the activity of the Prosecutor’s Office in the past one year as effective. “In the past one year I think that the Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia has clearly showed that it is really the prosecutor’s office of the citizen of Armenia and is ready to fulfill the mission put by the people, the supreme holder of power in Armenia. I want to thank all employees of the Prosecutor’s Office for the works done and express hope that this work will be more effective in the future, and every day and every year more and more citizens of Armenia will see that prosecution is their prosecution, the prosecution of their right, their security and the prosecution of ensuring their future”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that the actions in this regard are very clear – the criminal should be punished, the criminal subculture should be eradicated from Armenia. “The place of the criminal is in jail, the criminal must be released only when we all will have guarantees that the threats of his freedom for public are within the control domain”, the PM said.

He stated that the prosecution’s activities in the fight against corruption should be more effective. “Moreover, by saying corruption, we should not understand the so-called past and present corruption. Corruption is corruption, no matter it has been done by a former official or a current one”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that their goal is the following that each citizen of Armenia should consider the Prosecutor’s Office employee day as his/her day because the most significant content function of the prosecution is to protect and preserve the rights of the citizens and the interests of the state.

