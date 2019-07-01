Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

President signs decree on awarding Prosecutor’s Office employees with Mkhitar Gosh Medal


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding a Medal of Mkhitar Gosh on the occasion of the Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the Presidential decree, head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation at the Prosecutor General’s Office Yeghiazar Avagyan and head of the Department for Combating Corruption and Economic Crimes Arsen Simonyan have been awarded with the Medal of Mkhitar Gosh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




