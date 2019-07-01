Armenian President congratulates Governor General Julie Payette on Canada Day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Governor General of Canada Julie Payette on the Canada Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the current high- level political and economic cooperation between Armenia and Canada will further deepen and expand in the future.

The Armenian President wished the Governor General good health and all the best, and progress and prosperity to the Canadian people.

Canada Day is the national day of Canada. A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of July 1, 1867, the effective date of the Constitution Act.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan