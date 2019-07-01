Session dedicated to 101st anniversary of Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The session dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and the Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day has kicked off today in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other high-ranking officials are attending the session.

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is addressing the session participants.

PM Pashinyan is also expected to deliver remarks at the event.

