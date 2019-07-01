Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Session dedicated to 101st anniversary of Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia launched in Yerevan


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The session dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and the Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day has kicked off today in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other high-ranking officials are attending the session.

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is addressing the session participants.

PM Pashinyan is also expected to deliver remarks at the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration