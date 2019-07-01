Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament continues holding its extraordinary session which has been convened by the proposal of the government.

During the July 1 session the bills, debated and adopted during the previous session, will be debated at the second reading and put up to voting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




