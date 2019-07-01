More than 20 injured in Kabul blast
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. More than 20 people were injured after a powerful explosion hit Kabul’s diplomatic district on July 1, Pajhwok news agency reported.
All injured were taken to hospital.
Reuters earlier reported that a powerful explosion hit Kabul’s diplomatic district during rush hour on July 1, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital.
No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.
The blast hit a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
