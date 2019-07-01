Powerful explosion hits Kabul’s diplomatic district, many hurt

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. A powerful explosion hit Kabul’s diplomatic district during rush hour on July 1, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital, with tens of injured taken to hospital and ambulances ferrying still more, authorities said, Reuters reports.

Kabul’s chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, said there was a loud explosion, but gave no details. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.

The blast hit a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. A truck loaded with explosives was detonated near the ministry’s engineering department, a security official said.