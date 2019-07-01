Israeli missile strike kills four civilians near Damascus – Syrian state media

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Israeli warplanes fired missiles targeting Syrian military positions in Homs and the Damascus outskirts in an attack that killed at least four civilians, including a child, and wounded another 21, Syrian state media said, Reuters reports.

The Syrian military said Syrian air defenses had confronted the attack, which was launched from Lebanese airspace.

An Israeli military spokeswoman, asked about the report, said: “We don’t comment on such reports”.