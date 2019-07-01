Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Pashinyan congratulates Armenian team on successful performances at 2019 European Games


YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Armenian team on the successful performances in the 2019 European Games.

“5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. Congratulations to the Armenian team on the successful performances in the European Games”, PM Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The European Games are being held every four years. 4000 athletes from 50 countries were competing during the 2nd Games. The Armenian athletes won 11 medals in these Games, 5 of which are gold.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration