Armenian President attends closing ceremony of 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Belarus on a working visit, on June 30 attended the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games at the Dinamo Stadium of Minsk, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Presidents of Belarus, Russia and Tajikistan also attended the ceremony.

The European Games are being held every four years. 4000 athletes from 50 countries were competing during the 2nd Games. The Armenian athletes won 11 medals in these Games, 5 of which are gold.

