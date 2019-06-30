ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS.
Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
Azerbaijan hands over Armenian prisoner
Armenia hands over illegal-border crosser back to Azerbaijan
Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
Parliament of Cyprus ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenian President granted with PRIX DE LA FONDATION 2019 of Crans Montana Forum
Armenia, Georgia seek to raise economic cooperation to level appropriate to two friendly countries
President Sarkissian proposes to hold 6th STARMUS global festival of science communication and art in Armenia
Venice Commission comments on recent developments over Armenia’s Constitutional Court
Difference in statuses of the judge and member of Constitutional Court is obvious – Vahe Grigoryan addresses letter to top leadership of Armenia (part 1)
Newly elected judge of Constitutional Court calls on leadership of Armenia to start discussions with no delay – Vahe Grigoryan's letter (part 2)
Over 1600 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria during June 8-25
Dilijan and Roman are sister cities: Armenian and Romanian communities strengthen ties
Armenia’s economic activity index grows 7.3% in May 2019
Government is expanding range of free and privileged medical services, as well as scope of beneficiaries- medical care for up to 18 years old citizens to be free of charge
PM chairs regular Security Council session
Tax Code passes parliament with 73 votes in favor, 32 against
Robert Kocharyan heads to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary on his own
Surrendering Meghri to Azerbaijan was “acceptable” for Kocharyan, claims PM’s spokesperson
Armenia buys new assault armaments, re-equips Air Force
Armenia-based NGO donates hydration packs to Artsakh troops
Former PM avoids criminal liability with the condition of returning illegally obtained lands
Charles Aznavour square inaugurated at French city of Chaville
Georgia authorities release detained Armenian national
Georgian citizen of Armenian origin injured in Tbilisi clashes