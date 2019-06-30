ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

 

 

Azerbaijan hands over Armenian prisoner

Armenia hands over illegal-border crosser back to Azerbaijan

 

 

Swedish MP fights for official recognition of Armenian Genocide

 

 

Parliament of Cyprus ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

 

 

Armenian President granted with PRIX DE LA FONDATION 2019 of Crans Montana Forum

 

 

Armenia, Georgia seek to raise economic cooperation to level appropriate to two friendly countries

 

 

President Sarkissian proposes to hold 6th STARMUS global festival of science communication and art in Armenia

 

 

Venice Commission comments on recent developments over Armenia’s Constitutional Court

 

 

Difference in statuses of the judge and member of Constitutional Court is obvious – Vahe Grigoryan addresses letter to top leadership of Armenia (part 1)

Newly elected judge of Constitutional Court calls on leadership of Armenia to start discussions with no delay – Vahe Grigoryan's letter (part 2)

 

 

Over 1600 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria during June 8-25

 

 

Dilijan and Roman are sister cities: Armenian and Romanian communities strengthen ties

 

 

Armenia’s economic activity index grows 7.3% in May 2019

 

 

Government is expanding range of free and privileged medical services, as well as scope of beneficiaries- medical care for up to 18 years old citizens to be free of charge

 

 

PM chairs regular Security Council session

 

 

Tax Code passes parliament with 73 votes in favor, 32 against

 

 

Robert Kocharyan heads to Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary on his own

 

 

Surrendering Meghri to Azerbaijan was “acceptable” for Kocharyan, claims PM’s spokesperson

 

 

Armenia buys new assault armaments, re-equips Air Force

 

 

Armenia-based NGO donates hydration packs to Artsakh troops

 

 

Former PM avoids criminal liability with the condition of returning illegally obtained lands

 

 

Charles Aznavour square inaugurated at French city of Chaville

 

 

Georgia authorities release detained Armenian national

Georgian citizen of Armenian origin injured in Tbilisi clashes

 

 

Erdogan has lost Istanbul

 

 




