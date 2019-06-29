Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

European Stocks - 28-06-19


MOSCOW, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 28 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 1.04% to 12398.80 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.83% to 5538.97 points, British FTSE is up by 0.31% to 7425.63 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.54% to 1380.52 points.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration