European Stocks - 28-06-19

MOSCOW, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 28 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 1.04% to 12398.80 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.83% to 5538.97 points, British FTSE is up by 0.31% to 7425.63 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.54% to 1380.52 points.