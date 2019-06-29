LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1804.00, copper price stood at $5967.50, lead price stood at $1927.00, nickel price stood at $12690.00, tin price stood at $18850.00, zinc price stood at $2471.50, molybdenum price stood at $26455.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.