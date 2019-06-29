Bako Sahakyan attends concert dedicated to 30th anniversary of re-founding of Artsakh Diocese

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRԵSS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended on June 28 a concert devoted to the 30th anniversary of re-founding of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church held in the Shoushi Culture and Youth Center, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Artsakh’s President.

World famous singer Patrick Fiori (France), musician Armen Aharonyan (USA), performers from Armenia and Artsakh partook in the concert.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, other officials were present at the event.