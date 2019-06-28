Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Marija Pejcinovic Buric on being elected CoE Secretary General

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

''Honorable Mrs. Marija Pejcinovic Buric,

I heartily congratulate you on being elected the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and express the support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia for successfully carrying out your high mission.

I am confident that you will use your great professional capacities and rich experience for the future improvement of the organization and overcoming the challenges, ensuring that our common value system will live everlasting.

We highly praise the role of the Council of Europe in the comprehensive reforms aimed at the continuous strengthening of the democratic institutions in Armenia.

Recently Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan for 2019-2022 was launched in Yerevan. The Action Plan is one of the successful examples of our close cooperation, in the sidelines of which large-scale reforms in the judicial system of Armenia are planned by the consultative support of the CoE.

I reaffirm our resoluteness to continue the productive cooperation with the Council of Europe and expect to host you in Armenia in the near future''.

