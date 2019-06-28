Parliament of Cyprus ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of Cyprus has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.
''According to the national ratification procedure, the President of Cyprus will sign the ratification in the second stage'', she wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
