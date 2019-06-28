Cooperation results will be visible in short-term period – Deputy PM Avinyan says at Armenian- Georgian business forum

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Georgian business forum kicked off in Dilijan with the speeches of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian Deputy PM, highly praising the effectiveness of the business forum, Tigran Avinyan expressed confidence that the results of cooperation between Armenia and Georgian business circles will be visible in a short-term period and will foster the welfare of the two peoples. Avinyan noted that the forum will give an opportunity to Armenian and Georgian businessman to get acquainted with the business environment and investment opportunities of the two countries in detail and will foster the establishment of business ties between the representatives of various spheres.

Underlining that the Armenian Government has initiated a number of reforms aimed at improving the business environment of the country and making favorable conditions for foreign investments, the Armenian Deputy PM noted that there are good opportunities for cooperation in the spheres of energy, transport and agriculture, as well as there are good opportunities for jointly working in the sphere of tourism, particularly by developing joint tour packages.

Concluding his speech, Tigran Avinyan wished success and productive discussions to all the participants of the business forum.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan