''My Step'' bloc nominates Anna Margaryan's candidacy for member of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Under Paragraph 2 of Article 144 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia the NA Rules of Procedure, My Step Faction of the National Assembly nominated Anna Margaryan as a candidate for the member of the Supreme Judicial Council, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.,

The issue of the election of the member of the Supreme Judicial Council will be debated on June 28 in the extraordinary session of the National Assembly convened on the initiative of the MPs, immediately after the extraordinary session of the National Assembly convened on the initiative of the government.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan