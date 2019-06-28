Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-19

YEREVAN, 28 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 477.11 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 543.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.99 drams to 604.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 31.72 drams to 21513.57 drams. Silver price down by 0.18 drams to 233.93 drams. Platinum price up by 71.26 drams to 12440.29 drams.