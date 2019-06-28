‘Constitutional Court works and will work in its normal course’ – statement

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia issued a statement on the recent developments over the Court.

Armenpress presents the statement:

“Dear compatriots,

Given the recent developments and discussions around the Constitutional Court, we consider it necessary to state the following:

Most of the opinions expressed over the Constitutional Court these days are political, therefore we do not react to them, taking into account the duty of the judge of the Constitutional Court to show political restraint and neutrality in public speeches and ant other circumstances. As for the legal questions, we want to note that the private opinions, the unique interpretations of the Constitution, of course, cannot create any legal consequence for the Constitutional Court. It’s the exclusive power of the Constitutional Court to give a final interpretation of the Constitutional norms, moreover, this can be done only within the framework of a concrete case. Given that these legal questions can become a subject of examination of the Court according to the Constitution and the constitutional law on Constitutional Court, we refrain from making public statement on these questions. The Constitutional Court works and will work in its normal course, subjected to the Constitution only and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution.

The statement has been signed by CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan and judges of the Court A. Gyulumyan, A. Dilanyan, F. Tokhyan. A. Tunyan, A. Khachatryan, H. Nazaryan and A. Petrosyan”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan