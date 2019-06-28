Azerbaijan hands over Armenian prisoner
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizen Zaven Karapetyan, who had appeared in Azerbaijani territory in unknown circumstances on June 20, 2017 and was kept jailed, has been handed over on June 28 by Azerbaijan to representatives of Armenian authorities and the ICRC, the foreign ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry said Armenia too has handed over an Azerbaijani citizen back to Azerbaijan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
