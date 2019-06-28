Armenia hands over illegal-border crosser back to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has handed over Elvin Arif Oghlu Ibrahimov to Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said.

The Azerbaijani citizen had illegally crossed into Armenia on March 16 and was detained ever since.

He was handed over to Azerbaijan with the support and under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

The foreign ministry said Armenia remains committed to international humanitarian law norms and its assumed international commitments.

Ibrahimov, escorted by ICRC representatives and respective Armenian bodies, was handed over to Azerbaijan on June 28th.

“Armenia has carried out this humanitarian step without any pre-condition”, the foreign ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan