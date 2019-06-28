Georgian businessmen interested in cooperation with Armenian counterparts in all sectors

DILIJAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Georgian businessmen are interested in finding partners in Armenia and are ready to invest in Armenia, Georgia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nino Chikovani told reporters during the Armenia-Georgia Business Forum in Dilijan.

“There is interest for cooperation in all sectors. This opportunity must be maximally utilized today because Georgian businessmen are also interested to cooperate,” she said.

Chikovani said Georgian businessmen have come to the forum in order to find business partners for starting businesses in both Armenia and Georgia. She said the Georgian entrepreneurs are ready to make investments in Armenia.

She said Armenians and Georgians are traditionally cooperating in trade and investments, and their activities are aimed at the growth of turnover volumes.

Chikovani mentioned that there are results in the medicine and trade sectors.

The business forum, in her words, will greatly help to get to know each other’s potential, to increase investments and develop cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan