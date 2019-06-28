Ruling faction decides not to develop separate law on vetting

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian parliament has decided not to develop a separate bill on the expected vetting procedure in the judiciary.

“We intended to have a separate law on vetting, but at this moment we have preferred to carry out the vetting procedure with this toolbox. It will naturally imply the adoption of certain legislative bills in order for it to be possible, particularly for its implementation by the Supreme Judicial Council and the Anti-Corruption Body, but at this moment there is no discussion for it to be a separate bill,” Parliamentary Majority Leader Lilit Makunts from My Step told reporters today.

On May 20th, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed that the judiciary in Armenia must undergo a vetting process because of the public’s low trust for it.

On June 21, the My Step faction of parliament said the Supreme Judicial Council will be the authorized body to carry out the vetting of judges.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan