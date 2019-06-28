Armenia’s sustainable energy development under spotlight of CSOs coalition: 4th session held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The 4th session of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for sustainable and transparent energy development in Armenia was held within the framework of the “Civil Society Organizations for Sustainable and Transparent Energy Development” (EU4STED) project implemented in the scope of the “Commitment to Constructive Dialogue” project funded by the European Union.

The session was attended by various member organizations of the coalition and guests.

Chairman of the “Armenian Lawyers’ Association” NGO Karen Zadoyan said he attaches great importance to the activities of the coalition in the past period. “After formation we expect two results from the coalition. The first one is aimed at monitoring and improving the public policies in energy field, and the next one is directed for internal capacity development of the coalition so that it will become one of the major role players in its activity field and the government’s partner”, Zadoyan said.

Karen Zadoyan told ARMENPRESS that they highlight the development of internal documents. “These are vital documents and are very important for the development of the coalition. I am confident that the coalition has a great impact on the further development of energy sector in Armenia”, he said, adding that their NGO has provided a grant for public policy development, reforms and capacity development of the coalition.

Director of the Energy Saving Foundation NGO Astghine Pasoyan stated that from now on they should not be a group of organizations only, but a structure that has a common goal, tools and vision. “Program ends, but actions start”, she said.

The session aimed at introducing the works of the CSOs coalition, in particular those relating to the introduction of energy efficiency procurement and regulations of operation of sustainable energy stations in communities, the creation and launch of a “smart” monitoring platform for sustainable energy development in communities and etc.

ARMENPRESS is the information partner of the coalition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan