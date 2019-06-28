Armenia, Kazakhstan discuss boosting cooperation in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan on June 27 met with minister of healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the cooperation prospects between the two countries in the healthcare sector. Both expressed readiness to take practical steps to boost the mutual partnership and strengthen the ties between the Armenian and Kazakh healthcare ministries.

