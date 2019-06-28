Youri Djorkaeff in Armenia to support high-tech industry

VANADZOR, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-Engineering Week series of events were concluded at the Vanadzor Technology Center, and a very special guest was in attendance for the closing ceremony.

Retired French-Armenian footballer Youri Djorkaeff visited the venue to tour the engineering solutions expo and to get to know the abilities of beginning companies.

Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan revealed why the football legend wanted to participate in the event.

“Yesterday we participated in the launch of a new Armenian brand, and upon finding out that we have created a Ministry of High Tech Industry Mr. Djorkaeff told me that many of his friends want to know how they can help the Armenian high tech sector, how they can make investments and have their participation in this work. I told Mr. Djorkaeff that there are numerous platforms where one can participate and we can discuss this in the future. I remembered that I had to take part at the closing ceremony of the Engineering Week and I told Mr. Djorkaeff that if he wants to get familiarized with the sector we can come to Vanadzor together, and we happily agreed,” Hakobyan said.

The Armenia: Engineering Week series of events were held June 24-28 in Yerevan and Vanadzor. The events were organized by the Armenian Government, the Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the Engineering Association.

