Artsakh FM receives delegation of Transparency International Anticorruption Center

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian on June 28 received the delegation of the Transparency International Anticorruption Center (Armenia) led by Executive Director Sona Ayvazyan, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the possibilities of the organization’s contribution to the development of civil society institutions in Artsakh and their involvement in the public life of the country. Sona Ayvazyan briefed the Foreign Minister on the organization’s activities in Armenia in this direction.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between the authorities of Artsakh and the Transparency International in view of the upcoming presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections. In this context, Masis Mayilian noted the importance of the participation of both local and international observers in the elections to ensure the compliance of the electoral processes in the Republic with international standards.

