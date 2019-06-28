Expansion of EAEU not being planned yet – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Expansion of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the expense of new participating countries is not being planned yet, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan said in an interview to TASS.

“We do not have such an issue in our agenda yet. At the current stage of the development of our integration we should deepen it, rather than to expand. We should remove the obstacles, the restrictions, the exclusions so that our common markets operate completely. That time the attractiveness of our Union will increase multiply. Thus, the heads of state have put this task before us. Now it’s better to grow by deepening, rather than expanding”, the EEC Board Chairman said.

