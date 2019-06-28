Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June

Armen Abroyan appointed deputy minister of High technological industry


YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister, Armen Abroyan has been appointed deputy minister of High technological industry.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




