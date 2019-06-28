Sarkissian meets with Croix-Rouge genevoise President

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of his working visit to Switzerland, President Armen Sarkissian has met with Matteo Pedrazzini, President of the Geneva Red Cross – the Croix-Rouge genevoise.

Sarkissian thanked the Croix-Rouge genevoise for the humanitarian activities and ongoing programs carried out in Armenia which are mainly aimed at the solution of problems of vulnerable groups, the President’s Office said.

The sides also talked about an upcoming fundraiser that will take place in Geneva in October – the proceeds of which will be directed for humanitarian actions in Armenia and other countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan