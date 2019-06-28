Promotion of human potential among Armenian government’s priorities

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The development of education sector and promotion of human potential are among the priorities of the Armenian government, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in his remarks at the Armenian-Georgian business forum in Dilijan on June 28.

“In recent years high growth rates are being registered in Armenia’s IT, financial and banking sectors which are developing on professional basis”, Avinyan said.

He stated that the last two days were dedicated to discovering new horizons for the cooperation between Armenia and Georgia. “Yesterday the Armenian-Georgian Inter-Governmental Commission successfully completed its works during which a wide range of issues covering our whole bilateral economic agenda were discussed, the main directions and plans of the upcoming cooperation were outlined”, he said, adding that today’s forum should reveal new opportunities and directions for the bilateral economic cooperation.

Summing up his remarks, the Armenian deputy PM wished good luck and productive discussions to the forum participants.

The Armenian-Georgian business forum has kicked off today in Dilijan town of Tavush province.

The forum is attended by officials both from Armenia and Georgia, including Armenia’s deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Georgian deputy PM, Minister for Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili.

Nearly 200 businessmen from Armenia and Georgia are participating in the forum.

